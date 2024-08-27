Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV opened eyes by requesting a trade just a couple of weeks before the start of the season. But, Sean McVay insisted “We never said that he requested a trade.” However, on Tuesday with roster cuts being made across the NFL, the Tennessee Titans acquired Jones in a trade, per Jordan Schultz.

‘BREAKING: The #Rams are trading LB Ernest Jones to the #Titans, per multiple sources.BREAKING: The #Rams are trading LB Ernest Jones to the #Titans, per multiple sources.'

Here is compensation for the deal, per Schultz.

‘Comp update: The #Titans also get a 2026 6th rounder in addition to Ernest Jones IV. The #Rams will receive a 2026 5th, per sources.'

It didn't take long for Jones to find a new home, and he lands in the AFC with the Titans. The former South Carolina star was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and played a pivotal role for the Rams. He had a total of 172 solo tackles with 5.5 sacks and three interceptions in three seasons in LA while playing in 47 games. In 2023, Jones had 74 solo tackles with 4.5 sacks in 15 games.

Titans' defensive overhaul continues

The Titans have been aggressive in addressing the defense this offseason, and the Ernest Jones IV deal is the latest in a string of key additions. The Titans have added a number of players, including CB L'Jarius Sneed, CB Chidobe Awuzie, S Quandre Diggs, S Jamal Adams, LB Kenneth Murray, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, and DT T'Vondre Sweat.

That is a ton of talent added alongside new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson and new head coach Brian Callahan as they begin a new era in Tennessee. The secondary looks extremely talented for the Titans and the front seven also has a lot of new faces, so it will be interesting to see how everything works out.

The Titans begin the season on the road against the Chicago Bears, so Jones has less than two weeks to get acclimated to the new system.