Two NFC West teams renew their rivalry as the San Francisco 49ers visit the Los Angeles Rams. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Rams prediction and pick.

The 49ers enter the game sitting at 1-1 on the year. They opened the season on Monday Night football facing the New York Jets. The 49ers were dominant in the game, holding a 16-7 lead going into the half. They would end up winning 32-19. Last week, they would face the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings would take a 10-0 lead after a 97-yard touchdown reception for Justin Jefferson. The 49ers would make it close though. Jordan Mason would score in the fourth quarter to make it a six-point game, but the 49ers could not complete the comeback, as the Vikings won 23-17.

Meanwhile, the Rams have struggled this year. They opened the season against the Detroit Lions. The Lions would hold a 17-10 lead going into the half, but the Rams would take the lead in the fourth quarter. Jake Bates would tie the game with a 32-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to force overtime. There, David Montgomery would score to give the Lions the win. Last week, they would face the Arizona Cardinals. Marvin Harrison scored twice in the first quarter, and the Cardinals would open a 24-3 lead in the first half. The Cardinals would go on to win the game 41-10.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Rams Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -295

Los Angeles Rams: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

Time: 4:25 PM ET/ 1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 49ers are led at quarterback by Brock Purdy. The former Mr. Irrelavant has been solid this year. Purdy has completed 47 of 65 passes on the year for 550 yards. While he is completing 72.3 percent of his throws, he has just one touchdown and has also thrown an interception this year. Further, Purdy has been under pressure, being sacked eight times this year.

With Christian McCaffery out, the top back of the year has been Jordan Mason. Mason has run the ball 48 times in the two games, running for 247 yards. He has scored twice this year and has 12 runs for first downs. He has not made a major impact in the passing game though, coming in with just two receptions for nine yards. Meanwhile, the 49ers are expected to be without their top receiver, Deebo Samuel. This means the top receiver coming into this game is George Kittle. Kittle has 11 receptions on 13 targets this year for 116 yards and a score. Further, Brandon Aiyuk has brought in six of ten targets for 71 yards, while Jauan Jennings has brought in seven receptions for 101 yards.

San Francisco is 15th in the NFL in opponent points per game this year. They sit 20th in opponent yards per game while sitting 12th against the run and 22nd against the pass. Fred Warner has been solid this year. He leads the team with 16 tackles while having a sack, a tackle for a loss, two passes defended, an interception, and three force fumbles. Nick Bosa comes into the game getting after the passer, he leads the team with two sacks this year. The 49ers also have four takeaways this year.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

Matt Stafford leads this Rams offense. He has completed 53 of 76 passes on the year, going for 533 yards. Still, he has just one touchdown on the year. Further, he has an interception and has been sacked seven times this year. Stafford will also be without Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in this one. That leaves Tyler Johnson as his current top target. Johnson has seven receptions on ten targets for 99 yards on the year. Demarcus Robinson has six receptions on 11 targets this year, going for 92 yards. Finally, tight end Colby Parkinson has five receptions on seven targets for 59 yards this year.

In the running game, Kyren Williams has led the way. He had run the ball 30 times this year for 75 yards. While he has scored twice, his longest run of the year is just nine yards, and he is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. Williams has brought in seven receptions this year though, but for just 31 yards. Further, the Rams have not used Blake Corum much. He has just eight carries for 28 yards this year.

The Rams are 31st in the NFL in opponent points per game this year. They sit 32nd in opponent yards per game while sitting 30th against the run, and 24th against the pass. The Rams' defense has just three sacks on the year, with Bryon Young, Kobie Turner, and Jared Verse each having one. Further, they have just two takeaways, with John Johnson having an interception, and Braden Fiske having a fumble recovery.

Final 49ers-Rams Prediction & Pick

Both teams are missing plenty of parts this year. Still, the Rams are missing their top two receivers and will have trouble moving the ball. Further, the defense has been horrible this year. While the 49ers are without two of their top offensive players, Jordan Mason has stepped up. He will be solid again in this one, as Brock Purdy protects the ball and keeps the chains moving. Take the 49ers in this one.

Final 49ers-Rams Prediction & Pick: 49ers -6.5 (-110)