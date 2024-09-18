There is no doubt that some fans are believing that the Los Angeles Rams are in trouble after an immense amount of injuries to key positions. As the injuries to such Rams stars as Cooper Kupp and others pile up, quarterback Matthew Stafford has a positive outlook to the season as he expresses their goals when speaking to the media Wednesday.

“I mean, I think the biggest thing is, just like I said, I mean, it's another opportunity,” Stafford said via the team's website. “You know, you don't sign up to play NFL football to go 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, whatever it is, you sign up to get opportunities to go play those games. You got to attack each opportunity with the same, you know, amount of effort and execution, all those things that takes the win. And so we're excited to get another opportunity to do that, you know, whatever the record is the record is, you got to go out there and prove it each week.”

Rams looks to bounce back with injuries to receivers and offensive line

Besides Kupp, the Rams have suffered injuries where they placed players on injured reserve such as offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson III along with wide receiver Puka Nacua who was on there after Week 1. In the Rams' blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals, 41-10, the offensive line was disappointing as besides Johnson, they are also without several others in the position.

“Some of those were just fast beats. It is tough. You can’t really get anything going if you don't have the opportunity to let stuff develop, and we have a lot of guys in some different spots, but it wasn’t good enough,” Stafford told reporters after the game. “I try not to reflect on some negative things from the past. He kept battling. Today was, like I said, not a positive day. I am not going to have a lot of answers because I need to be able to figure some (things) out myself. Today was not good. You can’t get Matthew hit that quickly. We have to be able to do a good job. Like I said, it always starts with me. We will look at the film, and then we are going.”

Besides the offensive line, now the extended absence of Kupp and already Nacua led the Rams to sign Quintez Cephus to the practice squad and expect big usage from Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Tutu Atwell, and others. At any rate, Los Angeles will look to keep the ship afloat without key players as they are currently 0-2 and look to cover some ground in Week 3 when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.