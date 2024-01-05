Sean McVay will help Puka Nacua knock on the doors of NFL immortality.

Puka Nacua has the opportunity to etch his name in the annals of history twice in the same game. But, it seems like the Los Angeles Rams have other plans to prepare for the playoffs. They will rest Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Ernest Jones, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald for their season-ender against the San Francisco 49ers. The weapon still knocks outside the door of history, however, as Sean McVay unveiled his plan for the receiver, via Cameron DaSilva of USA TODAY.

“Yeah, I think you’d like to be able to see him get an opportunity to do something special and then be smart with him,” Sean McVay said about allowing Puka Nacua to get the records and resting him afterward.

As of the moment, the Rams young gun has 101 receptions which is four short of the rookie record that Jaylen Waddle set. He will need four more to ensure that it is only his name that is immortalized in history without having to share it. Moreover, the Rams receiver is also now third all-time when it comes to rookie receiving yards. The names in front of him? Ja'Marr Chase who sits at second and Bill Groman who has reigned supreme for 63 years.

29 yards is all Nacua needs for him to have the greatest rookie season for a wide receiver. After that, he will have to head to the locker room and no longer finish this game against the 49ers. He will need ample time to rest for the playoffs just like Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald. History has its perks but also presents drawbacks. His injury history this season will prompt McVay to be smart.