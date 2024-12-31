The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the most resilient teams in the NFL in 2024. LA got off to a rough start this season, losing in Week 1 and suffering an injury to Puka Nacua. Despite that and other challenges, the Rams are now 10-6 heading into Week 18 and have clinched the NFC West division title. Some of their veteran players may get some rest next week.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that resting key starters is “probably the direction we'll go” in Week 18, per Ari Meirov. The Rams have already clinched the NFC West division title, and winning in Week 18 will not improve their seeding in the playoffs. Therefore, it appears LA plans to take the conversative route heading into the postseason.

However, there is a possibility that the Rams slip to a lower seed. If the Rams lose and the Buccaneers win then LA will drop from the three seed to the four seed. McVay is apparently comfortable taking that risk if it means resting starters before the playoffs.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely one of the players who will receive some rest. If so, Rams backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to start in Week 18 against the Seahawks.

Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon embodies team's resiliency with game-winning INT vs. Cardinals

Veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon may be the best example of the resiliency the Rams have shown all season long.

Witherspoon made a big play in Week 17, catching a game-sealing interception during the fourth quarter.

“It was just a friendly reminder that the game's never over,” Witherspoon said about the big play, per Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.

McVay praised the veteran for his heads-up play after the game.

“For Ahkello Witherspoon to be able to come up with that interception, I like that we were going to come after him,” McVay said. “Brought a zero blitz right there and the guys executed in a big way.”

McVay also expressed appreciation for Witherspoon's mental toughness during a rocky 2024 campaign.

“I think this is a mentally tough team,” McVay continued. “I think this is a resilient team. Really when we talked about coming off the bye when we were 1-4, finding ways to finish games. Now, it hasn't gone exactly the way we want, but we've been able to finish it in the positive column nine out of 11 opportunities that we've had.”

LA may be one of the scariest teams in the NFC heading into the postseason. They will be a tough out no matter who they play in the Wild Card round.

The Rams will do their best in Week 18 against the Seahawks. But understandably, they will have one eye on their playoff game the following week.