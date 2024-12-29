After defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 13-9, it was a great performance from the Los Angeles Rams defense that picked off quarterback Kyler Murray two times, but the second was the most important. Though the Rams made way for tight end Trey McBride to have an outstanding game, defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon would record the game-sealing interception going his way as he spoke after the game about the moment.

Despite the nine points scored by Arizona in the game, they were driving in the final minutes of the game, especially their last offensive possession where they got deep in the red zone and needed a touchdown to take the lead. However, on first and goal at the five-yard line, Murray threw the ball to McBride which would hit the pass-catcher's helmet as Witherspoon had the wherewithal to track it and pick it off.

If this was incomplete, it's likely that Arizona scores a touchdown to take the lead and Los Angeles would have well under a minute to score. It would especially change their pathway to the postseason as Witherspoon said the moment was a “friendly reminder” according to NFL.com.

“It was just a friendly reminder that the game's never over,” Witherspoon said of the game-sealing catch.

While the interception will go viral as it should, Witherspoon had a productive game against the Cardinals as he deflected an earlier pass to McBride in the endzone to prevent another touchdown.

Rams' Sean McVay speaks on game-sealing interception

It was an exceptional play-call by the team as they sent a “zero blitz” and Witherspoon was in the right place to make a huge play as said by Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“For Ahkello Witherspoon to be able to come up with that interception, I like that we were going to come after him,” McVay said afterward. “Brought a zero blitz right there and the guys executed in a big way.”

“I think this is a mentally tough team,” McVay continued. “I think this is a resilient team. Really when we talked about coming off the bye when we were 1-4, finding ways to finish games. Now, it hasn't gone exactly the way we want, but we've been able to finish it in the positive column nine out of 11 opportunities that we've had.”

Fans were excited to see how Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford would play since it's December, but the offense would be modest as he threw for 189 yards, 129 of them caught by star wide receiver Puka Nacua. It was the defense that was the star of the show as Witherspoon is a veteran defensive back who would almost downplay the huge play and speaks on staying “consistent.”

“It's nothing new for me,” Witherspoon said. “It's just eight years of being on the job, honestly. That's really all it is. To be able to make a play, that's not the first time that's happened, either. I just stay consistent, and when the time comes, the time comes.”

The Rams could clinch the division as early as Sunday as they are now 10-6 but still prepare for a huge game next weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.