The Los Angeles Rams glued themselves to the dramatic Atlanta Falcons-Washington Commanders game on Sunday. Their own playoff hopes hung in the balance at the nation's capitol.

The 10-6 Rams got vocal after Jayden Daniels guided the final, epic overtime drive to send Washington into the postseason with the Commanders' 30-24 victory. The San Bernardino native Daniels helped send the NFL franchise he grew up near into the playoffs.

The Rams' social media team couldn't contain their excitement. They fired off the message “not done yet” while celebrating their newly claimed NFC West title.

The Rams then made sure to send their thanks to the Commanders. Along with the other teams that helped them get back into the postseason for the second straight year.

Even one member of the Rams chimed in. Safety and captain Quentin Lake sent a thank you in bold letters on X.

Rams end key drought in playoff return

The Rams have established themselves as a perennial playoff contender in the era of Sean McVay and Les Snead as head coach and general manager, respectively. The McVay/Snead model has now produced the team's fourth division title since 2017.

However, the franchise helped end one drought in earning the help from the Commanders. This drought involved the City of Angels, per the SoFi Stadium X account. Both the Rams and Chargers are playoff bound — ending a six-year skid for Los Angeles.

L.A's NFC representative even made another historic mark, per Rams insider for ESPN Sarah Barshop.

“The Rams are the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons after being three games under .500, according to ESPN Research,” Barshop posted.

The Rams fought back from a 1-4 start to secure both a postseason berth and the division. They're currently riding a five-game winning streak and a fresh off a 13-9 home win over the Arizona Cardinals.

This time SoFi Stadium will host a playoff game in these playoffs. The last time that happened was in the 2021 season — before the Rams marched to their Super Bowl LVI victory.