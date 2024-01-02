The Rams reached the playoffs in 2023 for the fifth time in seven seasons under Sean McVay.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay won't be navigating through retirement rumors in the 2024 NFL offseason as he confirmed he'll remain with the team next season.

Appearing on the season finale of the Coach McVay Show, McVay was told that he has a chance to secure the most head coaching wins in Rams franchise history next season. Rams broadcaster JB Long asked if McVay could ensure there will be a Coach McVay Show in 2024, to which McVay said: “That I can promise you.”

There was heavy speculation over the last two offseasons that McVay would retire from coaching to pursue a career in media with the NFL. He returned after LA's Super Bowl-winning 2021 season, only to coach the Rams to a 5-12 record in 2022, the worst season for a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history.

Despite the dreadful season, he stuck around in 2023 to right the ship and has the Rams in the playoffs for the fifth time in his seven seasons as head coach.

Not only did the Rams clinch a playoff berth in Week 17, but McVay tied Chuck Knox with his 69th regular-season win as Rams head coach. He is six wins shy of tying John Robinson's franchise mark of 75. LA won at least nine games in six of McVay's seven seasons with the team.

Sean McVay quickly became one of the best head coaches in the NFL upon the Rams hiring him in 2017. With his sixth playoff appearance and winning season in seven years, he continues to make that statement true and will have a chance to cement himself as the greatest coach in Rams history next season.