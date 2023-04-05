Following a Super Bowl run in 2021, many believed that Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams would be prepared to make another run in 2022. Unfortunately, the season did not go to plan. Led by head coach Sean McVay, the Rams finished the 2022 campaign with a 5-12 record and a third-place finish in the NFC West.

Matthew Stafford himself struggled to find success last season. While appearing in just nine games, his season was cut short while dealing with a spinal cord contusion. In total. he threw for just 2,087 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. These were the second least of his NFL career in both areas. He also recorded eight interceptions over his shortened season.

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio, McVay spoke about Stafford, and how he will bounce back from his 2022 campaign.

“He loves the game. He loves to be able to go play. He loves to go compete. I think when you look at some of the things that he had to navigate through last year, he’s motivated to come back and respond and lead. That’s what he’s done for such a long period of time. He certainly elevates everybody that he’s around,” said McVay about Matthew Stafford.

He then added, “I think this is the first offseason in a long time that he’s actually feeling good. He’s been able to throw. He’s been able to kind of start his rhythm and routine a little bit earlier than previous years. He’s got a good look in his eye, and I’m glad he’s leading the way for us.”

The Rams have assembled a team full of veteran talent. If Matthew Stafford can return to full health, he could once again be in line to lead this team on a playoff run.