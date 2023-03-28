Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

For all but nine games this past season, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams were without their starting quarterback in Matthew Stafford. As the Rams look towards the upcoming season, McVay is preparing to have Stafford back under center.

Stafford saw his season end due to a brutal spinal cord contusion. But after taking some time to heal up, McVay is expecting a full healthy Stafford in 2023, via Dianna Russini of ESPN.

“There will be no limitations,” McVay said of Stafford. “He’ll be ready to roll.”

McVay, who was speaking at the NFL owners meetings, went on to express his confidence in Stafford’s preparedness. He said that Stafford has been able to prepare fully for the season. While McVay added that it’s rare for Stafford to go through an entire offseason fully healthy, the Rams like what they see in their quarterback and expect him to be a full participant at the start of their offseason program.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even when Stafford did play, he didn’t look like his former Super Bowl self. Los Angeles went just 3-6 under Stafford as he threw for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Alongside his spinal cord injury, Stafford also suffered a concussion in 2022. While his stats were dreadful, he was hardly playing fully healthy. Now, “ready to roll,” Sean McVay will be counting on Stafford to come back and lead the Rams offense.

Matthew Stafford will be coming back to a much different looking Rams team. But if Los Angeles is going to be successful, Stafford will need to shine. Now fully healthy, Stafford appears ready to do just that. McVay couldn’t be more excited.