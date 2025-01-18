While most Los Angeles Rams fans are incredibly worried about how Chris Shula's squad is going to slow down Saquon Barkley, one player who has shockingly flown under the radar is Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles' Pro Bowl quarterback and one-time MVP candidate.

Need proof that Hurts is worthy of worry? Well, look no further than Sean McVay, who told reporters on Friday that he is very impressed with Philly's “stud” quarterback.

“He's a stud. You look at it, especially playing them this year and then last year, he's a real threat to be able to beat you with his arm or his legs. I think they're doing an excellent job. He knows how to play winning football. He's taking great care of the football,” McVay told reporters. “He's a threat to be able to pull it down, whether that's a designed run or whether those are off-schedule things if the rush integrity isn't on point. That's why they're so difficult to defend. They're as good as it gets up front. They're incredibly well-coached. They've skill position weapons all over the place. They've got a quarterback that can beat you with his arm or his legs and then [Eagles RB] Saquon [Barkley] is doing some really special things even for his standards that he set over the course of his career. That's why these guys are who they are. I have a lot of respect for Jalen and the competitor that he is. It's going to be a great challenge.”

Is McVay on the money? Yes, but don't just take his word for it, as offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur echoed a very similar sentiment in his own media session.

Mike LaFleur has massive respect for Jalen Hurts too

Discussing Hurts on Friday, LaFleur noted the challenge Hurts brings to the table, as he can attack opposing defenses with both his arm and his legs.

“It's tough. Obviously, his elite trait is being able to use his legs and create off-schedule. Not only the quarterback-designed runs that they have, but anything. If he drops back to pass, he's always a threat to run. He's a nightmare to play against,” LaFleur told reporters. “He's obviously very smart pre-snap as far as knowing where to go with the ball and very decisive in his decision-making. He's very calm back there in the pocket. He has a great ‘o-line' that he trusts and he'll stand back there forever if you let him. He's just a really tough guy to play against, and he's had success against us really the last two times we've played him. [We're] looking to give him a few more challenges this time.”

Well, there you go, folks; if LaFleur is having nightmares about the Rams having to slow down Hurts, maybe all the talk of the OklaBama signal-caller being nothing more than a game manager is shortsighted. Why? Because Hurts can run the ball as well as anyone and has the weapons to pick a defense apart.