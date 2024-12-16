After having to sit through a weekend's worth of football to see where they ultimately fell in the division following a gritty win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams are in first place in the NFC West with just three games left to play.

That's right, after starting off the season at 1-4, the Rams have won seven of their last nine games since the bye and now look like they've gotten hot at the right time to do some damage in the postseason. Discussing LA's big win and their newfound status as division favorites, McVay let it be known that he doesn't plan to change anything about the team's preparation moving forward, as that's what got them to where they are today.

“It doesn't change anything that we have talked about for the last handful of weeks,” McVay told reporters via Gary Klein. “Unless the season ended today, it's all just temporary. We've got to continue to be one day at a time, one moment at a time, and one game at a time.”

And yet, even if the Rams' plans don't change, could their personnel? Aaron Donald did recently share a picture of his old jersey on social media, and his return would be a major addition to the Rams in 2024, should they make it to the playoffs. Well, McVay was asked that question, too, and let it be known that he doesn't want to speculate on his decisions, as that's not really his place.

“I would almost feel disrespectful reaching out to him, just based on the principles and knowing him the way that I do,” McVay told reporters via Stu Jackson. “If that was something that he got interested in, then that would obviously be something that you're always open to.”

Would it be cool to see Donald return to the Rams just when they need him, placing the future Hall of Famer on the field for the first time ever next to rookies Braden Fiske and Jared Verse amid a very serious playoff push? Well, if they do retain the NFC West's top spot moving forward, then who knows? Maybe number 99 could suit up for the yellow and blue once more, even if it's just for one last dance.

Sean McVay discussed a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. too

While the Rams probably won't be reuniting with Donald before the end of the 2024 NFL season, what about Odell Beckham Jr., who was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier in the season? Well, McVay was asked about him on Monday, too, and had some interesting things to say on the subject.

“That's not something we've talked about yet,” McVay said via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Yet huh? Well, goodness, that's certainly interesting when you consider that McVay had some very nice things to say about OBJ last week, right after he was officially released by the Dolphins.

“I don't know. The love I have for Odell, you know that,” McVay told reporters. “Just waking up, kind of getting ready for what's next for us, and focusing on this. I'm not really sure about him. I've had a lot of other things that we're kind of focused on right now.”

Could Beckham return to the Rams before the season comes to an end? Well, it certainly feels more likely than bringing back Donald, but in the end, it's really tough to say. If all remains equal, then no, probably not, as Beckham really didn't do much of anything in Miami this year. But if someone gets hurt, then having that option on the open market is reassuring, to say the least.