In Week 15, the Los Angeles Rams secured one of the least likely wins of the 2024 NFL season.

Neither team scored a touchdown through the air or on the ground, both quarterbacks threw for under 200 yards, and despite his efforts, talents, and pedigree, Erewhon smoothie magnet Cooper Kupp was held catchless, failing to connect on any of the three balls thrown his way.

What gives? How can the Rams win a game without Kupp catching a ball? Well, frankly, Sean McVay was surprised by how things shook out, too, but celebrated his Pro Bowl receiver for helping the LA secure the win in other ways.

“He contributed in other ways. I thought he had some key blocks at the point of attack. I don't know that I would ever say that. He did have a way of impacting the game. When you only throw for 160 yards, there were some reasons because of execution. I could do a better job for guys, and then, ultimately, the weather did play into it. There just weren't a lot of opportunities to throw the football. The way that the game ended up playing out, when you're not converting on some third downs early on in the game, and then based on how the game unfolded, there just weren't too many opportunities. When we did throw it in the latter parts, those were more kind of where other guys [like] the tight ends were activated. They were playing some different things where we ended up throwing a couple check downs to the backs. Puka got his targets. Other than Tutu [Atwell] having the one catch. Puka ended up having seven. I believe those were the only catches we had from our receiver group as a whole, which every game is so unique in this league. You just never know. That's why you just have to be able to figure out how to stay in the moment and figure out what is required for our football team,” McVay told Rams reporters.

“Cooper made an impact in that way. I think it says a lot about our team to be able to find different ways, like I mentioned. Would you like to be able to put together complete performances where we play well on offense, on defense and in the kicking game? Yeah, of course. But the enemy has to say. This league is difficult. What I do like is that our team plays off each other well enough to be able to ultimately find a way. I think there is something to be said for learning how to be able to win, especially with the youth of this group. I know I got a little bit away from your question, but I was proud of our team. I was also proud of the contributions that Cooper made without the ball. He didn't really have many opportunities in the pass game, so certainly isn't on him.”

Widely considered one of the better blocking receivers in the NFL, who set Nakua up for a screen pass TD in Week 15, Kupp's presence on the field does draw extra attention from players and coaches alike regardless of where he lines up on the field. If that gravity opened up better looks for his Rams teammates, well, that's valuable in a six-point win, too.