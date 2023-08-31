Kelly Stafford recently went out to the public to disclose that his husband has been struggling with the Los Angeles Rams. Specifically, Matthew Stafford apparently finds it hard to connect with the younger people on the roster. This might be because of age and a generational gap but it should have been a worry for any NFL head coach. But, Sean McVay knows his quarterback more than others. This is why he was not at all worried when the statement came out.

It is true that Matthew Stafford is now on the older side of the NFL age spectrum. The Rams quarterback has seen more of NFL history in the gridiron than some of his teammates. Although, this was not a concern for Sean McVay. He outlined why Kelly Stafford's recent statements were nothing serious, via Mike Florio of NBC Sports.

“No, I’m not concerned because I think if you know Kelly, I took that as more of a joke at the old man,” the Rams head honcho said. He also added how good chemistry has been in the team, “And I’ll be honest, there’s a couple throws that he made during training camp where I wanted to say, ‘Yes sir,’ to him as well.”

Overall, Coach McVay thinks that Matthew is quite the opposite of what the statement declares, “He’s one of the most emotionally intelligent and authentically good people that I’ve been around. His ability to connect on a personal and a football level with guys, comes really seamless to him.”