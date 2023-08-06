Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has made it clear how rough the 2022 season was for him and his team. A year removed from winning the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams stumbled to a 5-12 record after injuries to multiple stars doomed the 2022 season from early on.

McVay, who is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, considered retiring before last season began. He stuck it out instead but ran into multiple problems as the year went on, as he recently told The Pivot Podcast.

“I didn't like a whole lot about what went down last year,” McVay said. “That wasn't fun at all but I think it was really necessary to get back to being grounded, reassess and remember why you love coaching in the first place. I wasn't the best version of myself for our team or for our coaches…so if I'm talking about an after action review and accountability check on myself, I know I'm capable of being better for these guys.”

This isn't the first time McVay has publicly taken accountability for the failures of the 2022 Rams season, as he told The Athletic in February.

“I want to be able to face these things,” McVay said. “I want to be able to acknowledge it.”

McVay, 37, has coached the Rams for six seasons, compiling a 60-38 record to go along with the 2021 Super Bowl win.

The Rams aren't projected to make a leap back into contention this season, as the team has an over/under of 6.5 total wins this season, according to Fanduel.

Rams coach Sean McVay, along with veterans like Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, appears to be ready to move on from last season's disaster and use it as motivation for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.