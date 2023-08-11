The first full weekend of NFL preseason action got going on Thursday night and things will continue through Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams begin their preseason campaign on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Who knows how much we'll see out of the Rams given it's just the first game of the preseason, but many are eager to see Cam Akers and the rushing attack after what has been a good training camp for the unit.

“Like I said, there's so many different ways to be able to run the football, but I've been pleased with the progress that I've seen,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters, according to an article from SI.com. “I think we're doing a better job on both sides of the line of scrimmage kind of with the intent. I think Ron Gould (Rams RB coach) has done an excellent job with that group as a whole.”

Cam Akers and the Rams run game really came on toward the end of last season, and it's been a prominent off-season story line. Ever since the Rams were able to find success with it at the end of the season last year, people have wondered if it will be a bigger part of their game this season, and it seems like it will be.

Last season was not what Rams fans were expecting after winning the Super Bowl the year prior. Injuries created some issues, and things went downhill fast in LA. After finishing 5-12 in 2022, the Rams are hoping to get back to the level they were at in 2021 this season.