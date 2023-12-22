The Los Angeles Rams gave a welcome gift to Shohei Ohtani that he will never forget.

The Los Angeles Rams haven't quite made headlines the way the Los Angeles Dodgers have this offseason considering the latter team's signing of Shohei Ohtani. On Thursday night with a showdown against the New Orleans Saints looming, Ohtani was welcomed to SoFi Stadium by the City of Angels' other pro team.

The Rams were favored by 4.5 points heading into the game and many predicted them to win big. The team was expected to face an All-Pro caliber Saints receiver on Thursday night after an injury layoff.

Prior to the game, Los Angeles's latest superstar was given the red carpet treatment at SoFi.

“Whoa,” one fan said in response on Twitter.

“I love LA,” another fan added in the comments section.

One fan shared negative comments in regards to Ohtani's future in the city.

“Can't wait to watch this guy fold in a big market.”

Ohtani's signing has been polarizing at times considering the size of his contract. The former Los Angeles Angel appears ready to embrace the spotlight with the Dodgers, if the latest photos are any indication.

“Rams acting like he hasn't been a part of LA,” another fan added on X.

“Could probably play QB and safety at an elite level,” another reader added in regards to the 6-foot-4, 210 pound pitcher and designated hitter's potential as a multi-sport star.

Coach Sean McVay's team came into the game with a 7-7 record on the season including a 4-3 home record. They faced off against an improving Saints team that has been led by a resurgence from QB Derek Carr and star running back Alvin Kamara.

The Rams are set to take on the Giants next week before a Week 18 showdown with the division-leading 49ers. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp's resurgence has been a big part of their improved play as of late especially in terms of creating big plays behind QB Matthew Stafford in the offense.