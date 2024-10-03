Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback Stetson Bennett was at the center of the public eye on Wednesday. A photo surfaced online of the former Georgia two-time national champion, shockingly clad in Alabama gear.

Alabama held off Georgia 41-34 to remain undefeated on the 2024-25 season. Bennett, and former Alabama tight end Miller Forristall made a friendly wager on the Week 5 classic. It was Bennett who came out with the loss, via Sideline-Bama on X, formerly Twitter.

“Stetson loves the TIDE,” Forristall said in his post.

Alabama gave up a 28-0 lead, which almost led to an incredible Georgia comeback. Georgia was up 34-33 with 2:18 remaining in the contest, but the Crimson Tide put their final stamp on the memorable performance when Jalen Milroe tossed a 75-yard touchdown to Ryan Williams for the win.

In the spirit of the rivalry, and Bennett's desire for competition, he delivered on his promise to hold up his end of the bet. No matter how much it stung.

Stetson Bennett is competing for his roster spot in 2024

Bennett is third on the Rams' QB depth chart behind Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo and is excited to be at full health again after being sidelined throughout 2023.

“Love football, excited to come out here every single day,” Bennett said in team OTAs in May, per Brian Jones of On3 Sports. “You get to see the world for the first time without football, like the first time ever. What that might be like, you just don’t have it. You come out here and you’re hungry every single day. …It was different without it.”

He's ready to hang up the Alabama football gear and continue to develop in the Rams' system behind two veteran QBs. He fell on the wrong side of the bet in one of the best Georgia-Alabama games in history, but Bennett's passion for winning also helped shape Georgia's program for many years. Fans should cut him some slack.