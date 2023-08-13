The Los Angeles Rams got blown out in their first preseason contest against their crosstown rival Chargers, but picked up some valuable insight on backup rookie QB Stetson Bennett.

Bennett took the majority of the snaps in his NFL debut, after he was selected in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft. He was candid about the emotions he faced in his first action since his collegiate career wrapped up as a National Champion at Georgia.

“It’s the first NFL game that you’re playing in, you’re gonna come in and be a little nervous (and) try to make a play when sometimes plays aren’t there,” Bennett said per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “But then, as we started to groove, we started calling plays and just started to settle in. Once you get hit first, honestly, it’s like everything else.

Bennett passed for 191 yards and a touchdown in his roughly three quarters of action, completing 17 of 29 attempts. He avoided throwing an interception or forcing a turnover despite thinking he nearly did, something many rookies have succumbed to in their first week.

“Didn’t turn the ball over even though I tried to a few times,” he said, reflecting on his performance. “Gotta clean that up a little bit.”

Overall, it was a positive debut for the rookie, who has something to prove after getting passed over in the draft by many younger talents. He has been humble throughout his career, and wants to earn his spot in the league with superior knowledge and good decision making to make up for the size and pure athletic ability that he lacks compared to the top picks.

“I thought there were some bone-headed plays that I made, and I thought there were some good plays that I made,” Bennett concluded.

Bennett will likely continue to get time in the preseason as he sits in the third backup role behind former Broncos QB Brett Rypien and starter Matthew Stafford who is returning from injury.