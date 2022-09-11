The Allen Robinson reel from Bills loss that will piss off his fantasy football owners

Allen Robinson was a huge disappointment in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season not only for the Los Angeles Rams but for legions of fantasy football managers who put their trust in him on draft day. In the Rams’ 31-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, Robinson turned into a ghost, barely making his presence felt downfield. That gave to a rise of questions about whether Allen Robinson’s subpar numbers in his last year with the Chicago Bears were really just mostly because of the poor environment of the offense under Matt Nagy.

Here’s Nick Falato with a montage of Allen Robinson’s routes against the Bills which his fantasy football owners should struggle to finish watching.

Besides Giants content, I'm a big fantasy football nerd Allen Robinson had a 96% routes run share & a 97% snap share Here are all of his routes that are not screens or just quick curls vs. press Also left out the garbage time fade at the end of the game (time restrictions) pic.twitter.com/2XOYE4vcaI — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) September 9, 2022

You could make an argument that Allen Robinson could have finished with better numbers based on that clip, but perhaps even more perplexing was the obvious lack of attention he got from Matthew Stafford. Robinson was only targeted twice despite being on the field 97 percent of offensive snaps, as mentioned by Falato. Allen Robinson caught just one of those passes for a laughable total output of 12 receiving yards. Ben Skowronek had more targets than Robinson. So did running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

Cooper Kupp understandably was the main focus of Matthew Stafford, and the wide receiver reciprocated the attention with mind-numbing efficiency, racking up 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions and 15 targets. Tight end Tyler Higbee, meanwhile, was another story. The Rams probably wished some of the targets that went his way were used on Allen Robinson instead, as Higbee caught just five of 11 targets for 39 receiving yards.

Allen Robinson can still win the crushed hearts of his fantasy football managers this coming Sunday with a home game against the Atlanta Falcons ahead.