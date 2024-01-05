The Los Angeles Rams' least favorable playoff matchups are versus the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams have officially secured their spot in the playoffs, and will either hold the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the NFC. This means the Rams will face the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the wildcard round, which would currently be either the Dallas Cowboys or Detroit Lions. Since Los Angeles didn't win the division, they will likely be on the road the entire playoffs, unless they end up with the No. 6 seed and the bottom two seeds advance to the NFC Championship Game. Unlikely, but possible.

The Rams come into the playoffs with quite a different bunch from their 2021 Super Bowl-winning squad. They have some remaining pieces like Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Sean McVay, but also younger players such as Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua stepping up.

This revamped roster will take the playoff stage in a little over a week. Here are the most and least favorable potential matchups for the Rams' upcoming playoff run:

Best matchups:

Seattle Seahawks

The Rams would not be scared to face the Seahawks again, though the odds of this matchup happening are unlikely, especially since the Seahawks have not clinched a playoff berth yet. The Rams have already beat Seattle twice this season and while defeating the same team three times in one season is not easy, the Rams could pull it off. The Seahawks have one of the NFL's worst run defenses, so Kyren Williams could take advantage.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are hard to predict as an opponent because they can be streaky. They'll win four straight games in dominant fashion, then outright lose to the New Orleans Saints when they had a chance at clinching the division. The Buccaneers are still the most likely team to win the NFC South, which is why they're included here. Why the Buccaneers can play extremely well, the Rams have been more consistent and should be able to take down Tampa.

Philadelphia Eagles

Of these teams, the Eagles are the scariest. They beat the Rams earlier in the year and even though they're not playing well right now, the Eagles were dominant versus the NFC in the playoffs last season. However, that team is far above the level of the current team's play. The Eagles defense has plummeted, and ranks fifth-last in pass defense. Outside of their defense, they're not closing games like they did earlier in the season, offering the Rams plenty of hope if the two face off.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers also beat the Rams this season, but Matthew Stafford was injured so that game doesn't reflect the current Rams. The Packers are a young team like the Rams, but Los Angeles has an edge since they have an experienced coach and quarterback in McVay and Stafford. Look for the Rams to capitalize on the Packers' youth if the two end up playing.

Worst matchups:

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have had the LA's number over the last few years. San Francisco has beaten the Rams in nine of their last ten matchups, but the Rams did win in their last playoff game to advance to the Super Bowl. Still, the 49ers have the best shot at knocking them out of the playoffs, given how many times they've done it recently. The 49ers defense can limit the Rams' potent run offense, and the Kyle Shanahan offense can outscore Stafford and the Rams.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are another team Los Angeles would not want to face. Dallas annihilated the Rams earlier this season and while the Rams have turned their season around since that low point, the Cowboys are hard to stop. Dallas would host the Rams in any potential playoff matchup, which is also discouraging because the Cowboys are undefeated at home.

Detroit Lions

The Lions are one of the hardest NFC teams to place. On one hand, their defense has its weak points and the Rams offense could expose them. On the other hand, the Lions have enough of a strong offense to keep up with Los Angeles, or surpass them. Since the Lions would be at home, they get a slight edge here.