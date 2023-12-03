Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver, Puka Nacua, suffered a concerning ribs injury while playing against the Cleveland Browns.

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to get back to .500 on the season as they're in the middle of a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns. However, there is some concern for wide receiver, Puka Nacua, as he fell to a ribs injury in the second quarter of the game.

Nacua extended to catch a ball. However, when he landed, the Rams' rookie receiver immediately started grabbing his chest/ribs area, according to FOX Sports NFL.

Rams rookie Puka Nacua is helped off of the field after coming down hard on his shoulder after making a catch. pic.twitter.com/EuBKETRdyo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

Additionally, the Rams have deemed Nacua questionable to return. It's not an ideal situation for this offense right now.

“Rams Injury Update: WR Puka Nacua (ribs) questionable to return.”

Los Angeles might want to be careful with Nacua right now. He's proven to be a superstar for this team and there's no reason to force him back on the field. Even so, the Rams' passing attack will take a noticeable hit if he is forced to miss time.

Nacua has been an absolute gem this season. Nearly nobody saw him becoming such an impactful player for this Rams team. Before falling to a ribs injury, Puka Nacua recorded 105 yards and a touchdown off of four receptions. At this point, that's what we can expect from the rookie sensation.

Having said that, hopefully, the injury isn't serious. Ribs can be a bit finicky though. He'll be evaluated and monitored closely. With Nacua not playing, Cooper Kupp will be the featured wide receiver in Los Angeles. But let's just hope good news comes back for the Rams, as Nacua is a beast on the field.