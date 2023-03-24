We expect the Los Angeles Rams to make further changes during the 2023 NFL offseason. This is hardly surprising given that they still have a large number of roster spaces to fill. They can, of course, do so through the draft. They may, however, continue to look for parts in the free agency market. Here we’ll look at the most significant roster need of the Rams after the first week of the 2023 NFL Free Agency period.

The Rams had a disappointing 2022 season, going 5-12 in their attempt to defend their Super Bowl title. Throughout the season, the team lost several key players to injury. These include quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, for eight games each. Additionally, the franchise mortgaged its future to win the Super Bowl, which ultimately left the team short on talent last season.

To make matters worse, the Rams have not really been able to address their needs in free agency so far. This is due to a lack of available funds and several draft picks being sent away. They have also let go of several elite players, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey, as they attempt to manage their cap space.

Despite the challenges, the Rams have signed three new players. They have acquired defensive tackle Michael Hoecht, cornerback Shaun Holley, and linebacker Christian Rozeboom. With just over $10 million in available cap space, the team may need to rely on finding value in a market that has favored teams over players.

Of course, if the Rams are able to acquire some team-friendly deals in free agency, they could bounce back in 2023 under the leadership of coach Sean McVay.

Let’s look at the biggest roster need of the Rams after the first week of free agency.

Improve the defensive front

We speculate that the Rams may try to significantly enhance their defensive line. They can do this by recruiting a veteran player who is in the latter part of their career and looking for a final opportunity to compete. They can also try to get available free agents possibly on the cheap. Those who fit this description include Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue, and Frank Clark.

Ngakoue, a veteran pass-rusher, is known for his ability to excel at pressuring quarterbacks. While he may not be the ideal edge defender due to his limited contributions in the run game, he has consistently tallied up sacks throughout his career.

He is almost 28 years old and has played for four different teams in his eight-year career. That said, Ngakoue is still a free agent despite his impressive performance in the 2022 season. Recall that he just recorded 9.5 sacks with the Indianapolis Colts. In fact, he has a history of at least eight sacks per year since he entered the league. That makes him a potentially valuable asset for a team looking to bounce back.

It is unclear whether Ngakoue will sign a long-term deal or continue to work on a series of one-year contracts. However, it is expected that he still has plenty left to contribute to any team. For sure, he could achieve a double-digit sack count in the upcoming 2023 season.

Jadeveon Clowney is also a possible veteran addition. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 and 2022 free agency periods and was productive when he was healthy. However, his public comments criticizing the Browns and being held out of the 2022 season finale indicate that he is unlikely to return to the team. Nonetheless, Clowney was effective in the latter half of the previous season. That showed his prowess in run defense and his ability to pressure the quarterback.

Another option for the Rams to consider is Frank Clark. He has a mixed track record as a three-time Pro Bowler with playoff experience. He performed exceptionally well in the postseason for the Chiefs with 10.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in 12 games. That came after a relatively underwhelming regular-season production. Take note that he tallied only 23.5 sacks and 59 quarterback hits in 58 games. These factors, along with his legal history, have led to his pay cut. Despite these concerns, Clark’s resume still stands out among a weak class of edge rushers.

The Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Houston is also an option. Houston is a veteran player for the Ravens who is considering continuing his football career as long as he remains healthy and effective. Yes, he experienced a decline in performance in the latter half of the 2022 season. Still, he managed to record a team-leading 9.5 sacks in 14 games and an additional sack during the playoffs. While he is no longer capable of playing every down, he can still contribute value in a specialized pass-rushing role.

Carolina’s Matt Ioannidis could also be placed on the table. Ioannidis joined the Panthers on a one-year, $9.5 million contract last season. Despite only recording one sack, his lowest total since his rookie year, Ioannidis had nine quarterback hits. That was only three less than Derrick Brown’s total. In PFF’s grading system, Ioannidis even scored well and ranked among the top third of all defensive linemen. Ioannidis was a solid addition to the Panthers, and he could make an impact for the Rams, too.

Finally, Poona Ford from the Seahawks is another player that may be of interest. Seattle’s head coach, Pete Carroll, admitted that Ford played too frequently and in the wrong position in 2022. That may explain why he had a lackluster season despite recording a career-high three sacks. Despite this, Ford has started in 64 games and has 25 tackles for loss over the last four years. That makes him a player that should still be of interest to teams.