The 2022 Los Angeles Rams campaign was a horrible way to defend a Super Bowl title. The team went 5-12, which almost sent Sean McVay into retirement. The coach is back, though, this NFL offseason and ready to regroup for 2023. To do this, here are some bold Rams offseason predictions heading into the coach’s seventh season at the helm.

Last year was a disaster for several reasons, not the least of which was that the Rams lost their two best offensive players — quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp — for eight games each. Combine that with losing free agents Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller last NFL offseason, and it is no surprise the team struggled.

More than the big-ticket player losses, the Rams simply didn’t have enough talent last year as the franchise mortgaged the future over the previous few seasons to win the Super Bowl. The gamble paid off, but not the team is paying the price.

In the 2023 NFL offseason, it is time for the Rams to start to rebuild while also getting the most out of the big-name veterans they have left on the roster. And these bold Rams offseason predictions are how they start doing that.

4. Trade Jalen Ramsey for picks

At the Rams Super Bowl parade, general manager Les Snead wore a t-shirt that read, “F*** Them Picks.” The idea is that the team eschewed draft picks for major talent in the now. That strategy paid off with a Lombardi Trophy (and the ensuing parade), but now the debt is coming due.

The Rams simply don’t have much quality depth on the roster because of the lack of picks the last few seasons. And that showed up in a big way in 2022.

Now, this NFL offseason, Snead and Sean McVay can start getting some of those picks back by moving on from one of their biggest stars, Jalen Ramsey.

Much like the end of his Jacksonville Jaguars career, Ramsey wasn’t happy with losing last season and now seems to want out of LA. The Rams should happily abide, trading him to the highest-bidding contender for several picks.

If they can get a first-rounder back, great. If not, seconds and thirds will be helpful, too. Every pick counts in this soft rebuild the Rams will start in the 2023 NFL offseason.

3. Re-sign DT A’Shawn Robinson

The next bold Rams offseason prediction is that the Rams will re-sign defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound man in the middle is underrated playing next to Aaron Donald. However, he is a quality player on his own, and if Donald retires soon, Robinson will be the best player on the defensive line.

Spotrac projects Robinson to get a three-year deal with $8 million per year. That fits in fine with the Rams’ salary cap, which isn’t great right now but can become better with some veteran restructurings and the Ramsey trade.

The good news for the Rams is that they don’t have a lot of free agents they need to prioritize this offseason, so Robinson is the best choice to get the bag from the franchise this NFL offseason.

2. Use the Rams’ second-round pick to take pass-rusher Keion White

Let’s take the Jalen Ramsey trade off the table and just stick to the picks we know the Rams have this NFL offseason. As of now, Sean McVay and Les Snead will first pick at No. 36 in the second round.

The good news here is that there should still be several excellent pass-rush prospects available when the team selects. And the bold Rams offseason prediction here is that they take EDGE Keion White out of Georgia Tech.

White started his college career as a tight end at Old Dominion before switching to DE and transferring to GT. As a Yellow Jacket, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound pass rusher terrorized ACC offensive lines. He put up 7.5 sacks in 12 starts last season.

White is a player who can play D-end in a 4-3 or outside linebacker in a 3-4. He also has the athleticism and inexperience at his position to develop into a major star with the right coaching.

1. Draft a QB of the future with Stanford’s Tanner McKee

Speaking of the draft, the Rams need to start thinking about taking a QB to someday replace 35-year-old Matthew Stafford. There is no high first-round pick Sean McVay can do this with in 2023, so the best bold Rams offseason prediction is that they use a late-round pick on a developmental flyer.

In this draft, that player should be Stanford QB Tanner McKee.

McKee is 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, and has all the physical attributes to make it in the league. He has some mechanical and decision-making issues, but that is exactly what McVay can coach out of him as he sits behind Stafford next season.

As a Stanford product, you know McKee is smart, so take that and his frame and put it all with Sean McVay, and maybe the Rams get a real QB1 prospect late in the draft this NFL offseason.