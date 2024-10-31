ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue our NFL odds series with a Rams-Seahawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Rams-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Seahawks Odds

Los Angeles Rams: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Seattle Seahawks: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles struggled to start the season. However, they were without Puke Nacua and Cooper Kupp for a lot of that. Both those receivers are back and feeling good. In their first game back last week, the Rams were able to put up 30 points. Kupp and Nacua combined for 12 receptions on 17 targets, 157 receiving yards, and a touchdown. With these two healthy, the Rams are a dangerous team.

Los Angeles is on a two-game win streak now. They have scored a total of 50 points in those games, and should be able to keep that up. Seattle does not force a lot of turnovers, and they have allowed 12 passing touchdowns on the season. Along with that opposing quarterbacks have the seventh-highest completion percentage against the Seahawks. Stafford should be able to have a great game on Sunday.

The Seahawks allow the fifth-most yards per carry on defense, as well. Kyren Williams is a very good runner, and he will be able to move north and south while gaining plenty of yards. He has 533 yards on the season, and eight total touchdowns. He has been running a lot better as of late, as well. If Williams can take advantage of the

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

As people talk about other quarterbacks in the NFL, Geno Smith is quietly having an awesome season. He leads the NFL in passing yards, he is seventh in completion percentage, and he leads the NFL in completions. Smith has led the Seahawks to 23.8 points per game. If he can continue to play well, and throw the ball well, the Seahawks will win.

The Rams have allowed 12 passing touchdowns this season, and they have the fifth-fewest sacks in the NFL. This means Los Angeles lets the opposing quarterback sit comfortably in the pocket, which puts a lot of pressure on the secondary. Geno Smith will have time to throw in this game. All he has to do is hit his targets. As long as he does that, the Seahawks will have a great chance to win this game.

The Rams do not force a lot of turnovers. Their turnover margin is even, so the Seahawks should be able to take care of the ball through the air and on the ground. Geno Smith needs to take care of the ball a little bit better, but their running backs do a good job. As long as the Seahawks take care of the ball, they will have a chance to win.

Final Rams-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

When the Rams have their two best receivers healthy, it is hard to bet against them. It is not a surprise that they are the favorites in this game. I am going to trust the Rams as the favorite, as well. I will take Los Angeles to cover the spread.

Final Rams-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Rams -1.5 (-110)