We're back with another prediction and pick for the NFL's Week 1 slate of action as we head over to the NFC West for this competitive matchup. The Los Angeles Rams will hope to improve from last year as they head north to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Check out our NFL odds series for our Rams-Seahawks prediction and pick.

The Rams come into the new season after a disappointing 5-12 record that saw them go 1-7 on the road. They'll be opening up this season heading to Seattle and they're hoping they can get behind a healthy Matthew Stafford leading the charge on their newest campaign.

The Seattle Seahawks come into the 2023 season after posting a 9-8 record last year and clinching a spot in the NFC Wild Card game. They fell short to their rival San Francisco 49ers, but they're confident in what they're building in the Pacific Northwest. Look for Geno Smith to be as confident as ever returning as their starter.

Here are the Rams-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Seahawks Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +4.5 (-110)

Seattle Seahawks: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks Week 1

TV: Fox Sports

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams aren't expected to have a great season by any experts, but they're still recent champions and have head coach Sean McVay at the helm. The injury to Matthew Stafford last year really put a wrench into their offense. With him healthy and back under center for this season, the Rams should see an improvement in their record if they can continue having success on their home field. They're in a very competitive NFC West Division and they'll have to keep up with the Seahawks and 49ers if they want any chance at making the playoffs.

To win this game, the Rams will have to move the needle on the defensive side of the line and put pressure on Geno Smith in the pocket. Smith is at his best when he can sit in the pocket and escape when it collapses, so it'll be crucial for the Rams to bring constant pressure throughout the game and wear on the Rams' lineman. They'll have a tough task in playing on the road, but they've had some decent success against the Seahawks over the last few years.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

After making the Wild Card Game last year, the Seahawks are poised to return to playoff form and give the 49ers a run for their money in the NFC West. Geno Smith is finally gaining top-tier confidence as a starter and they've done a great job building weapons in the offense around him. After a monster rookie year, running back Kenneth Walker will look to build on what's already an impressive career thus far. He's got all the tools of an NFL running back and he should be a mainstay in this offense for years to come.

DK Metcalf will lead their receiving core as they await Jaxson Smith-Njigba to return from a nagging injury. Once he's ready to go, the Seahawks will add a whole new dimension of speed and range to their offense. To win this game, the Seahawks should look to pick up yards in short chunks and get Walker established in the run game. They'll want to limit their mistakes against an opportunistic Rams defense, so look for them to play it safe with short, consistent passes and a balanced run game.

Final Rams-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

While the Rams have had success in this game over the last few years, the Seattle Seahawks come in as the more complete team. Judging by the way they ended last year, the Seahawks have a high level of chemistry in their locker room and each player pulls for Geno Smith as their leader. They'll be excited to open the season in front of their home fans and the noise come kickoff will be deafening. For our prediction, we'll go with the Seattle Seahawks to get the win at home by at least a touchdown.

Final Rams-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks -4.5 (-110)