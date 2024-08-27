For the vast majority of his WWE career, Randy Orton has been a heel and darn good at it.

Now sure, every once in a while Orton would put on a smile and do the right thing for a time, but even the most optimistic fan had to know that such moments were only fleeting, as sooner or later, the “Viper” would start to peek out and before too long, he'd be hitting an RKO or a Punt Kick on a legend as Michael Cole cried “Why?”

And yet, since returning from a near-career-threatening injury, Orton has embraced being a babyface in a way he never has in the past, and in his final chance to address the fans on RAW before Bash In Berlin, the “Viper” thanked the fans for being there for him, noting that he wants to do everything in his power to justify their cheers in Germany.

“And I just want to thank you guys for singing along to my entrance music; I've got some business I've got to talk about, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the fact that you guys singing along to my music means the world to me. Even if it took you 15 years, but thank you,” Orton told the audience on RAW.

“Providence, listen to this; I have won a lot of titles in my career, but there's one title, one world title in particular that I love most, and it's the World Heavyweight Championship. You see the reason for that is because the first World Title that I won, and I was the youngest man in history to have his name on that belt. Ten years ago, I was given the honor, the privilege to unify the two world titles that we had at that time. And in that moment, I retired the World Heavyweight Championship with my game, once again, engraved on that title.

“Now, a year ago, the new World Heavyweight Championship was reborn, but I wasn't here, ladies and gentlemen. I was at home on my couch recovering from spinal fusion surgery, and I didn't know if I would ever make it back to this ring. And I knew though, however, god was going to, by the grace of god, allowed me to compete, to perform one day again for each and every one of you, that I was going to do everything in my power to one day make sure that my name was engraved on that World Heavyweight Championship.

“And this Saturday in Berlin, I get my opportunity. New World Heavyweight Championship. New Title. New legacy.”

While all of that is well and good, it's not like Orton will simply be handed the World Heavyweight Championship just for showing up at Bash In Berlin, as he's got one of the most dominant performers in WWE today who wants nothing more than to keep his title in the “Ring General” Gunther. Fortunately, Orton understands the kind of beast he's about to face and is embracing the challenge instead of ignoring it.

Randy Orton knows Gunther in Germany is no joke

Turning his attention to the task at hand, Orton let fans know that Gunther may be the premier wrestler on RAW, but facing off against him in Germany is a completely different challenge, as he is an absolute legend in the European grappling scene.

“Now I do know that I will be stepping into enemy territory in Berlin. I also know that I'll be facing a living legend to the people in Europe. Gunther is a legend over there. I also know that I will be facing a man who's head is shoved so far up his own a** that he has no idea that he will be facing the most dangerous, decorated, controversial yet successful wrestler that this industry has seen in almost 20 years. I grew up in front of each and every one of you, I signed my contract when I was 19 years old.

“You guys have watched me grow up, you guys watched me get humbled over and over and over again and learn from my mistakes over, and over, and over again until eventually I had to step up out of the shadows. I had to take out each of those shadows one by one and earn every ounce of respect that comes with my name.

“No, when Gunther stepped foot in the WWE Universe for the very first time, he was a thirty-something-year-old egotistical p**ck, and that right there, that little tidbit, might be the one thing we actually have in common. Now the difference between Gunther and I is, as I said before, I was humbled. I was humbled but Gunther has never been in that place but this Saturday and Bash in Berlin, that's exactly what I intend to do. All this match ever had to be was about the World Heavyweight Championship, that's all it ever had to be about, but Gunther wanted to make it personal.

“Gunther talked about my family, Gunther talked about all the demons I had to face, and Gunther you're right, I've faced my fair share of demons in the past but each one of those demons were tougher than you'll ever be. And I beat those demons just like I'll beat you Saturday to become a 15-time World Heavyweight Champion. And if you're curious at all exactly how I intend on doing that, I'll let you in on a little secret. I'll do it by using the three most dangerous words in sports entertainment, RKO.”

Now, normally, if there's one place where fans shouldn't root against Gunther, it's in Germany, as he's got titles on top of titles from his time in wXw alone. Then again, when it comes to wrestlers in the WWE Universe, there aren't many Superstars who should be bet on over Orton, leading to a surprisingly interesting contest in what should be a fairly obvious match outcome.