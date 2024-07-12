The Texas Rangers are on the road to take on the Houston Astros in an AL West matchup. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Astros Projected Starters

Andrew Heaney vs. Hunter Brown

Andrew Heaney (3-9) with a 3.80 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 90 innings pitched, 92K/24BB, .248 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: No Decision, 5.1 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 3.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 50.1 innings pitched, 52K/13BB, .272 oBA

Hunter Brown (6-6) with a 4.48 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 92.1 innings pitched, 100K/36BB, .258 oBA

Last Start: at Minnesota Twins: Loss, 6 innings, 12 hits, 7 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 3.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 49.2 innings pitched, 51K/21BB, .208 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Astros Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +126

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Heaney actually has pretty good numbers, despite his record. Heaney had a 2.96 ERA in May, a 3.41 ERA in June, and he started July off with a scoreless outing. He is throwing the ball well, he just does not get too much run support. Heaney does give his team a chance to win every game he pitches. If he can continue to pitch well, the Rangers will have a chance to win this game.

Texas faced Brown once this season. That was early in the year, but they did record eight hits through three innings off Brown. They also scored five runs and launched a home run while taking four walks. Brown had a good stretch, but he gave up 12 hits through six innings in his last start. If Brown has fallen back to his ways from earlier this year, the Rangers will have a chance to put up some runs and win this game.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Brown had an incredible month of June, and he started July off with a great start. Since the beginning of June, taking away his last start, Brown has 37 innings pitched, 23 hits allowed, a 0.97 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts. He is throwing the ball extremely well, and he should be able to keep that going in this game. Brown has turned his season around lately, and he should be able to flush his last start.

The Astros have faced Heaney twice this season. Both of those games were at the beginning of the year, but they still have two games against him. In those games, Houston has scored eight runs off him in 7.1 innings off Heaney. They are seeing the ball well off Heaney, and they have taken their walks. With the Astros playing well, they should be able to get to Heaney again.

Final Rangers-Astros Prediction & Pick

This will be a good game between two pitchers that can shut down the opposing team. Brown is throwing the ball very well, despite his last start. On the other hand, Heaney has been playing well all season, though. As for the winner for this game, I am going to take the Astros to win this game at home. I like what Brown has done recently, and the Astros are playing some good baseball.

Final Rangers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros ML (-148)