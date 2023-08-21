The Texas Rangers are on the road to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the start of a quick two game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rangers and Diamondbacks played each other back in May. That is when the Diamondbacks were playing better baseball, but they did split the two games. The Rangers are currently on a four game losing streak after being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. Texas holds a 2.5 game division lead in the AL West. They will almost definitely make the playoffs, but the question is whether it will be as a wild card or not. Texas made some very good trades at the deadline, and they are making a difference.

The Diamondbacks have fallen to third place in the NL West division. They are 13 games back in the division, but only one game back in the wild card. Arizona is has won seven of their last 10 games, and they are starting to pick it up again. Over the weekend, the Diamondbacks visited San Diego for a four game series. They took three of four in that series, and finished the week 5-2. Arizona has won their last three series.

Jordan Montgomery will be the starting pitcher for the Rangers. Slade Cecconi will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

How To Watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Montgomery is one of the Rangers better pickups from the trade deadline. He was a solid starter for the St. Louis Cardinals, and he has been good for the Rangers. In three starts with the Rangers, Montgomery has thrown 18 innings, struck out 20 batters, walked only two, and he has a 2.50 ERA. The Rangers are 2-1 when he starts, but the loss came when the Rangers scored zero runs. If Montgomery can continue having quality starts for Texas, the Rangers will cover the spread.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have already seen Montgomery this season. It was back in April, but they did see him well in the game. The Diamondbacks chased Montgomery after just four innings in the game. In that game, the Diamondbacks collected 10 hits, scored seven runs, and hit a home run in the win. Arizona has had success in the past against Montgomery and they will try to continue that in this game. If they can have the same type of game in this one that they did in April, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

These are two of the better teams in baseball, despite how they have been performing. The Diamondbacks are playing better, but the Rangers were just swept. Nonetheless, the two teams should make for a fun game. When it comes to choosing a winner, I am going to roll with the more experienced Jordan Montgomery in the game. I will take the Rangers to cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+100), Over 9 (-115)