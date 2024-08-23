ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers are on the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians Friday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rangers-Guardians Projected Starters

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Tanner Bibee

Nathan Eovaldi (8-7) with a 3.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 127 innings pitched, 123K/29BB, .229 oBA

Last Start: vs. Minnesota Twins: Loss, 7 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 8 starts, 4.87 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 44.1 innings pitched, 40K/16BB, .286 oBA

Tanner Bibee (10-5) with a 3.33 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 132.1 innings pitched, 144K/32BB, .225 oBA

Last Start: at Milwaukee Brewers: Loss, 5 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 3.99 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 58.2 innings pitched, 66K/16BB, .226 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Guardians Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +114

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 7 (-112)

Under: 7 (-108)

How to Watch Rangers-Guardians

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have played a bit better lately. They have won three of their last four games, and it has been done thanks to their pitching. The Rangers have allowed just 12 runs in those four games, which is three runs per game. When Texas has allowed three runs or less this season, they are 46-13. That means they are 13-56 when allowing more than three runs. The Guardians are not the greatest offensive team in the MLB, so Eovaldi should be able to help the Rangers keep Cleveland under four runs.

Texas has to get Bibee out of the game early. They do not want to have to face the Guardians' bullpen in a close game. Knocking Bibee out early will be the key to this. Texas is not a team that will whiff or chase too many pitches, so they just have to take advantage of pitches in the zone. If the Rangers can hit the ball hard, they will win this game.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians have to take advantage of Eovaldi's struggles as of late. In his three starts this month, Eovaldi has a 6.60 ERA. The Rangers have lost all three of his starts as he has allowed 19 hits in 15 innings this month. The Guardians have to hit in order to win this game. If they can get to Eovaldi and push a few runs across, they will win this game.

Tanner Bibee is having a great season. He has pitched extremely well in his past five starts, as well. In those five games, Bibee has thrown 27.1 innings, allowed just 20 hits, struck out 21, and he has a 1.64 ERA. Bibee is pitching well, and he should be able to continue that against the Rangers. In fact, he has already started against the Rangers. He was able to throw 5.1 shutout innings and led the Guardians to a win. If he can have a similar start in this one, Cleveland will win this game.

Final Rangers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Guardians are the better team this season, and Bibee has been the better pitcher. With that said, there is no reason the Guardians should lose this game. I like the Guardians to come out on top in this one. I will be taking Cleveland's moneyline Friday night.

Final Rangers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-134)