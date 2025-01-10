Oftentimes, a player's third season is when they break out, and bad injury luck prevented Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (wrist) from enjoying that trajectory. However, the 26-year-old is ready for spring training, via The DLLS Rangers Weekly Podcast.

“I’m full-go,” Jung said. “I don’t know if Dr. [Steven] Shin waved some magic fairy dust over my wrist or what, but so far we’ve been able to feel like a normal human. Hopefully we can continue that.”

The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder had right wrist surgery in October after getting shut down in late September due to swelling. Jung slashed .264/.298/.421 with seven home runs and 16 RBI in 46 games as he battled irritation that stemmed from breaking the wrist in the fourth game of the season.

Jung went through a rollercoaster after the initial break, via AllDLLS.com's Jeff Wilson.

“The broken wrist last season was initially thought to be a clean break, but Jung said Dr. Don Sheridan discovered four fractures during surgery,” Wilson said. “Instead of missing six to eight weeks, Jung missed four months and played only 46 games.”

Jung had momentum going into the season, as he was coming off his best year yet. The San Antonio native slashed .264/.315/.467 with 23 homers and 70 RBI across 122 games in 2023 and earned his first All-Star selection. He then hit .308 with a .867 OPS, three homers, and eight RBI in the playoffs on the way to the Rangers' first World Series championship.

Jung will rejoin a deep Texas infield that includes Jake Burger, Corey Seager, and Marcus Semien. All three players hit at least 23 homers with a .699 OPS last season, and Jung will look to return to similar heights.

Texas needs a rebound year after sputtering to a 78-84 finish in 2024. However, with Alex Bregman possibly leaving the Houston Astros while the Athletics and Los Angeles Angels are still bottom-feeders, next season could be wide open in the AL West.