If there was any faint hope that Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom's return from injury might not be far away, that optimism has been dashed. The Rangers have placed Jacob deGrom on the 60-day injured list.

DeGrom was moved to the 60-day IL in order to make room on the Rangers' roster for pitcher Spencer Howard. Howard is coming back from a right lat injury that had him on the 60-day IL.

The move might have been an inevitability, given deGrom's injury and subsequent recovery. The Rangers' pitcher hasn't been on an MLB mound since he left Texas' game against the New York Yankees on April 28 with right forearm tightness. The Rangers put deGrom on the IL the following day with elbow inflammation. Because deGrom isn't very close to making a rehab start, there's a good chance that he wouldn't be ready to return to the majors after 60 days, even if he hasn't suffered a setback.

Rangers General Manager Chris Young said that deGrom would join the team Monday and Texas would determine how to proceed with the pitcher's recovery.

“We’ll get him back Monday, kind of evaluate where he is, what he’s been able to do over the last few days, and what the next steps are and go from there,” Young said, via The Associated Press.

Over the last few seasons, deGrom has become all too familiar with spending time on the IL. It's been four years since deGrom last made more than 15 starts in a single season.

The Rangers signed deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract in free agency. The New York Mets weren't willing to match the offer and keep their ace because of deGrom's injury history.

In six starts with Texas, deGrom has a 2.67 ERA and a minuscule 0.76 WHIP.