The Texas Rangers placed SP Jacob deGrom on the 15-day IL, per Jeff Passan. deGrom left Friday’s start against the New York Yankees with forearm tightness. The Rangers, however, are calling deGrom’s injury “right elbow inflammation,” per Passan as well.

Whenever the term “elbow” and pitcher injuries are used together, there tends to be reason for serious concern. It needs to be remembered that deGrom is still going to be reevaluated before Texas makes a long-term decision. There’s still hope that deGrom could return after spending the minimum amount of time on the IL.

Jacob deGrom was removed from his outing against the Yankees despite allowing no runs. It was the fifth time that he’d been removed from a game in the third or fourth inning despite holding an opposing team scoreless, something that hasn’t been done by any other starting pitcher.

Through six starts in 2023, deGrom owns a stellar 2.67 ERA and 0.758 WHIP. Additionally, deGrom has struck out 45 hitters and walked only four batters which is truly impressive.

The Rangers inked deGrom to a five-year deal prior to the 2023 season. It was a high-risk, high-reward move, which has been demonstrated to perfection to open the 2023 campaign. Texas is hoping for the best, but there are no guarantees in regards to how much time Jacob deGrom will end up missing with this injury.

The MLB world is crossing their fingers as well, as fans can only imagine what kind of numbers deGrom will put up if he’s able to stay healthy for most of the year.