The latest Jacob deGrom injury update will excite fans of the Texas Rangers. deGrom, who hasn’t appeared in a game since late April due to injury, reportedly threw 31 pitches during a bullpen on Friday, per MLB.com. deGrom’s injury timeline remains fairly uncertain, but manager Bruce Bochy expects to know more soon. Bochy commented on deGrom’s next steps, per MLB.com as well.

“His next step, it’s just hard to say at this point because you’re adjusting on the fly a little bit here,” Bochy said. “We don’t know whether we take the next step or have him throw another bullpen, but to me it’s encouraging. He was letting it go and he felt pretty good.”

Bochy added that Jacob deGrom “felt fine” while throwing his bullpen, which is obviously a tremendous update.

On May 11th, it was reported that deGrom could miss another 2-3 weeks with his injury (elbow inflammation). With June now right around the corner, deGrom could realistically return soon based on that timetable. Although, nothing is guaranteed right now. The Rangers don’t want to rush deGrom back only to risk further injury. Texas is playing well at the moment and can afford to be patient with him.

Having a healthy Jacob deGrom down the stretch is what is most important.

Prior to suffering the injury, deGrom was pitching at an elite level on the mound. He was striking out hitters at a high rate, limiting walks, and leading the pitching staff. The Rangers currently lead the AL West, and could prove to be one of the best teams in the American League once deGrom officially makes his return to the pitching rotation.