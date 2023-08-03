Max Scherzer's debut with the Texas Rangers didn't go exactly as the pitcher had planned, but it was good enough. The Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Thursday in Max Scherzer's first start since being traded from the New York Mets to the Rangers.

Scherzer was credited with his 10th win of the season. The Rangers' marquee trade deadline acquisition gave up three earned runs and nine baserunners in six innings. The White Sox scored all three of their runs in the top of the first running, but Scherzer was able to stop the bleeding and allow Texas' offense to make a comeback.

“You find out about yourself when things don't break your way,” Scherzer told reporters after the game. “When they get some bleeding hits. For me, I got kinda singled to death there in the first two innings. I had 55 pitches through two. It's ‘what do you do then?' That's when you find out who you are as a pitcher. Sometimes these are almost my favorite starts. When you're getting kinda beat around there in the early part of the game, but you settle in, you catch a rhythm and you're able to pitch deep into a ballgame.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"You find out about yourself when things don't break your way." Max Scherzer breaks down his first start in Arlington.

@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | 📺: BSSW pic.twitter.com/1vr83C66wn — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) August 3, 2023

Scherzer's ERA for the season went up to 4.04. A perennial Cy Young candidate, Scherzer has struggled in the 2023 season, looking like he might be headed for a different phase of his career. The 39-year-old has shown signs that he can be an important part of the Rangers' rotation.

Scherzer has gone at least six innings in seven of his last eight starts.