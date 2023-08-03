The Texas Rangers made one of the biggest splashes of the MLB trade deadline by acquiring Max Scherzer in a trade with the New York Mets. The Rangers' all-in push signals their hopes of making a World Series, and adding Scherzer is a massive move in a tough American League West. However, Scherzer's Rangers debut did not go as planned.

In the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Scherzer began like this: Single, Single, strikeout, walk, walk, strikeout, single. At the end of the first inning, he had given up three runs on three hits and two walks.

Following an ugly first inning, fans immediately took to Twitter to fire away some reactions, and there are a lot of questions about Scherzer's talent.

Live and breathe baseball?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

It was not a great start to his Rangers career for Scherzer, who allowed six hits with three runs and a pair of walks through the first two innings. Max Scherzer ended his short Mets tenure with a 9-4 record and a 4.01 ERA, but this definitely isn't the start the Rangers were hoping for when they acquired him.

The Rangers also landed Austin Hedges in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jordan Montgomery in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, so that helps as they try to run away with the AL West lead. They entered Thursday with a half-game lead over the Houston Astros, but after Scherzer's ugly beginning to the game, it might not be a good sign for what's to come.