The Texas Rangers made one of the biggest splashes of the MLB trade deadline by acquiring Max Scherzer in a trade with the New York Mets. The Rangers' all-in push signals their hopes of making a World Series, and adding Scherzer is a massive move in a tough American League West. However, Scherzer's Rangers debut did not go as planned.

In the first inning against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Scherzer began like this: Single, Single, strikeout, walk, walk, strikeout, single. At the end of the first inning, he had given up three runs on three hits and two walks.

Gavin Sheets brings in 2 runs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aD0rERwRJ3 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 3, 2023

Following an ugly first inning, fans immediately took to Twitter to fire away some reactions, and there are a lot of questions about Scherzer's talent.

WORST TRADE EVER! Traded away Ronald's brother for another Ryan Dempster and Matt Garza debacle#StraightUpTX🗑 https://t.co/jxEDXY9q8s — JefeTweeter (@jj62185) August 3, 2023

Thank you Texas, for taking Max Scherzer away. — Talkin’ New York (@talkinnewyork) August 3, 2023

Max Scherzer has demoralized the Rangers offense 😂. — Vale (@Alcantarvf) August 3, 2023

of course max scherzer’s debut in texas was gonna start this way. it’s part of texas rangers dna, it’s nature. — mike taddow 🆓 (@MikeTaddow) August 3, 2023

Max Scherzer giving up three runs in the first for his Rangers debut…lol — Liz ✨⚾️ (@BravesLiz) August 3, 2023

Max Scherzer is getting RIPPED. What a great trade. #LGM — The Real Avery Lynch (@YoungBull_Lynch) August 3, 2023

It was not a great start to his Rangers career for Scherzer, who allowed six hits with three runs and a pair of walks through the first two innings. Max Scherzer ended his short Mets tenure with a 9-4 record and a 4.01 ERA, but this definitely isn't the start the Rangers were hoping for when they acquired him.

The Rangers also landed Austin Hedges in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jordan Montgomery in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, so that helps as they try to run away with the AL West lead. They entered Thursday with a half-game lead over the Houston Astros, but after Scherzer's ugly beginning to the game, it might not be a good sign for what's to come.