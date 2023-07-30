The Texas Rangers pulled off a big trade Saturday, acquiring struggling ace Max Scherzer from the New York Mets just ahead of the August deadline. After some dithering, the trade ultimately was completed, sending shockwaves across the baseball realm — and Twitter, of course.

Here's one from Tommy Smokes of Barstool Sports, who is merely happy to see the Mets virtually admitting that the Scherzer acquisition was a failure by trading the future Hall of Famer to the Rangers.

“I know the Yankees are bad too. And I know this may help the Mets long term salary wise But it still just makes me smile knowing that Mets fans thought Scherzer, Verlander, Cohen, Lindor, etc. were gonna turn the whole franchise around…. And in reality they still just suck :)”

Summation of the Max Scherzer tenure with New York Mets : pic.twitter.com/kakzswS7Oe — Matthew Piper Jenks 🧲 (@MattPiperJenks) July 29, 2023

SNY's Andy Martino also has an intriguing take on the Max Scherzer trade.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“For all the speculation about Justin Verlander and the Rangers, there were never trade talks about that. It was always Scherzer.”

Officially, the Rangers are sending Luisangel Acuña, the brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr to the Mets and will pay $22.5 million of Scherzer's salary in the trade, while the Mets send the three-time Cy Young Award winner to Texas. The Mets will also pay for the $35+ million of his salary.

Scherzer inked a three-year deal with the Mets worth $130 million in 2021 with New York hoping that he would be a major boost to its chances to win the World Series. But that did not turn out to be the case, with Scherzer posting just a 4.01 ERA and a 4.73 FIP in 19 starts for the Mets, albeit with a 9-4 record.