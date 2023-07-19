As the trade deadline approaches, having to deal with unexpected injuries to star players is not something teams want to do. The Texas Rangers may find themselves in that position as All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia left Wednesday's game after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch.

It may have been his forearm, but Garcia was having trouble moving his arm at all when he exited the game. Not only has Garcia been one of the Rangers' best players this season, but he's also one of the best players in the MLB in 2023.

Garcia has a .841 OPS with 24 home runs and 21 doubles. He's also scored 73 runs and made his second MLB All-Star Game. It is unclear if he will miss significant time.

The Rangers are a surprising team this season and are one of the true contenders for the World Series. Texas had six All-Stars, showing just how talented the Rangers are in 2023. They hold a five-game lead in the AL West.

Loing Garcia for a significant amount of time would be tough for the Rangers. They cannot afford to be complacent during the final months of the season. How long Garcia is out will help determine what the Rangers do at the trade deadline as well. Texas could opt to target an outfielder now to replace Garcia and become a bench piece when the All-Star returns.

Of course, Adolis Garcia could miss little or no time at all and the Rangers can focus on other areas of need. His x-rays came back negative after the game, a good sign that he won’t be out long.