Following the Texas Rangers' collapse against the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS, Adolis Garcia addressed the heated moment he had with Bryan Abreu and Martin Maldonado that led to his ejection on Friday.

Garcia was thrown out of the game alongside Abreu and Astros manager Dusty Baker following the bench-clearing brawl that ensued between the two teams. It all started when Abreu hit Garcia with his pitch in the eighth inning, pushing the Rangers outfielder to confront Maldonado behind him. It then led to an all-out shoving and shouting match before players cooled their heads and punishments were handed.

The 30-year-old Garcia explained that he only let Maldonado know what he thought about the hit-by-pitch, adding that it wasn't personal. While Garcia refused to assume that the Astros were trying to take revenge for his celebration on his three-run homer in the sixth inning, he emphasized that he didn't appreciate the hit at all–regardless if it was on purpose or not.

“I don't know what the intention was. I felt that (hit by pitch) could have been worse, and I just reacted. I told (Martin Maldonado) that wasn't right. In this situation we're playing, that's not fine,” Garcia explained, via Our Esquina.

“I don’t know what the intention was,” Adolis Garcia said. “I felt that (hit by pitch) could have been worse, and I just reacted. I told (Martin Maldonado) that wasn’t right. In this situation we’re playing, that’s not fine.”#Ready2Reign #Postseason #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/v1khT7RQ0d — Our Esquina (@OurEsquina) October 21, 2023

Adolis Garcia had every right to be mad about what happened, especially since it happened an inning after he came up big for the Rangers. Considering the timing (including the fact that Texas was ahead at that point), it's not hard to assume that it was done to hurt him. Any player would have felt and done the same, and even Martin Maldonado agreed to that.

“Especially, like I say, you hit the guy that hit the three-run homer, I probably would have reacted the same way. I agree,” Maldonado said of Garcia's outburst, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, the brawl played in the Astros' favor. Houston staged an epic comeback in the ninth inning, with Jose Altuve hitting a three-run homer of his own to put the team ahead for the eventual 5-4 victory. Perhaps things could have been different had Garcia not been ejected. However, they cannot do anything about it now.

Hopefully the loss motivates Garcia and the Rangers further. With the Astros leading the ALCS 3-2, who wouldn't want to see Texas force a Game 7?