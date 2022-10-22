Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire

After days of speculation, the Texas Rangers officially announced on Friday that they hired Bruce Bochy to be their next manager.

Bochy had been away from the majors for the past three years following a 13-year run as manager for the San Francisco Giants. After recently interviewing for the Rangers’ managerial vacancy, general manager Chris Young decided to select him for the role.

For Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, he approves of the Rangers’ call to hire Bochy, as it is “one more for the old dudes.”

“As far as Bochy, I’m glad for Bruce,” Baker said during a press conference on Saturday ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS. “He’s one of my favorite guys. I called him. I didn’t get him.

“But he’s one of the best, finest managers around. I wish he was in another division. But I’m glad he’s back. A great baseball man, baseball mind. One more for the old dudes.”

Bochy, who at 67 is currently the second-oldest manager in the majors behind the 73-year-old Baker, is set to manage in the American League for the first time in his career. He has plenty of history with several managers in the AL West, including Baker.

Baker and Bochy faced off a multitude of times during their respective managerial runs with the Giants and the San Diego Padres. More so, Bochy had the last laugh in the 2012 NLDS when the Giants eliminated the Baker-led Cincinnati Reds in five games.

Baker and Bochy sure will have multiple chess matches next season should the former decide against retiring following the Astros’ ongoing postseason run.