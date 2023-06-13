The Texas Rangers have gotten out to an impressive 41-24 start and lead the NL West by 4.5 games. However, as the 2023 MLB trade deadline approaches, manager Bruce Bochy has a major improvement in mind for the Rangers

Texas will be targeting bullpen help at the trade deadline, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. General manager Chris Young “fully intends,” to acquire a reliever “or two” before the deadline. Bochy backs Young's thought process, understanding Texas' biggest weaknesses.

“It's been a little bumpy down there, been a process,” Bochy said of the team's bullpen.

The Rangers' pen currently ranks 23rd in the MLB with a 4.41 ERA. However, looking at the peripherals, there's potential for positive regression in Texas. The Rangers relievers have allowed the fewest hits (176) and walks (76). Furthermore, their 22 home runs allowed are tied for fifth-fewest in the league.

Still, while there are plenty of positives, the Rangers have been bleeding runs in the later innings. Bruce Bochy knows that in a deep playoff run, a strong bullpen is necessary. Both he and the team seem intent on adding a spark to the back end of the bullpen.

Texas' pitching staff has already proven to be one of the best in the league. The team's starting pitchers rank second in the league with a 3.38 ERA. Having a stronger bullpen behind them would only make the entire pitching corps more well-rounded.

In a division with the Houston Astros, not many expected the Rangers to start their season so dominantly. As they look to continue their winning ways, improving their bullpen via trade will be paramount.