Bruce Bochy and the Texas Rangers have gotten out to an AL West leading 18-11 start to their season. As Bochy looks to ensure the Rangers winning ways continue, Texas’ manager has come with a new plan at closer.

Will Smith will get the majority of save opportunities going forward, Bochy confirmed via Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. Smith had seemingly been in a battle with Jose Leclerc for the opportunity to pitch the ninth inning.

Smith joined the Rangers as a free agent this offseason. He has appeared in 11 games thus far, holding a 1.69 ERA and a 12/4 K/BB ratio. Smith has already recorded four saves in Texas and looks poised to close out many more games.

Over his entire 11-year career, Smith has made 95 saves. He has made 524 total appearances, racking up a 3.56 ERA and a 676/210 K/BB ratio. Smith won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and Houston Astros in 2022. He was an All Star with the San Francisco Giants in 2019.

Jose Leclerc hasn’t necessarily been bad this season. Over his 10 appearances, Leclerc has put up a 0.93 ERA and a 9/7 K/BB ratio. However, he has just one save. Furthermore, Leclerc’s velocity has been down while his inflated walk totals certainly don’t fall in line with a dominant closer.

Will Smith will now have an opportunity to take over the ninth inning. He has performed admirably thus far. Clearly Bruce Bochy takes him. As the Rangers look to maintain their AL East lead, they’ll be relying on Smith as their closer.