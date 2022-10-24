Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers

New Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was recently introduced by the team. One question that everyone has been asking was posed to Bochy, per MLB.com.

“I miss this game,” Bochy said in response to why he returned to the dugout. “There’s so many things about the game I miss – in the dugout, the competition, being on the team.”

In summary, Bruce Bochy missed the competitive fire that being an MLB manager provides.

Bochy also discussed the Rangers’ team culture.

“We talked many hours about the team and the culture that (Chris) Young wanted to create, and I was in,” Bochy said. “I could see and feel the passion and commitment that he has to building a winning culture here and bringing winning baseball back to the Rangers fans. I was all in on that.”

Bruce Bochy led the San Francisco Giants to 3 World Series championships from 2010-2014. He’s a proven winner who features no shortage of accolades and respect. The Rangers believe he is someone who can help them reach new heights.

Texas already displayed a willingness to build a competitive team. The Rangers inked stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to long-term contracts last year. Although the Rangers failed to compete in 2022, this is a ball club with building blocks in place. With Bruce Bochy set to lead the charge, Texas is a few moves away from developing a true contender.

The future is bright for the Rangers. Bochy will look to lead Texas to the playoffs during the 2023 campaign.