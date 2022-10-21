Rangers give Bruce Bochy 3-year contract to be manager

The Texas Rangers have reportedly signed Bruce Bochy to a 3-year deal to be their next manager, per Texas Rangers PR on Twitter. Bochy, a multi-time World Series winning coach, brings a wealth of experience to a Rangers’ ball club with potential.

The Rangers met with Bruce Bochy about a week ago in reference to their managerial opening. They fired Chris Woodward during the regular season and were seeking veteran leadership in the clubhouse. And the former San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants’ manager offers no shortage of veteran leadership without question.

Bruce Bochy led the Giants to three World Series championships between 2010-2014. He’s a well-respect person around the game. However, many felt his career was over after leaving San Francisco. But organizations have recently not been shy about bringing managers out of retirement. Teams that have done this in previous seasons include the Houston Astros with Dusty Baker and the Chicago White Sox with Tony La Russa.

As for the Rangers, they made waves last year by signing stars such as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Despite an underwhelming 2022 campaign, the Rangers are showing a desire to win in the near future. They could propel themselves into contention by signing a few pitchers during this upcoming offseason. Confidence is rising in Texas with Bruce Bochy set to take over as manager.

The Rangers’ offseason will be interesting to follow. They were aggressive in MLB free agency last year and may be even more aggressive on the open market this offseason.