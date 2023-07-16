Holding off the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros for another two-and-a-half months will be a burdensome chore, but the Texas Rangers might just possess enough firepower and grit to pull off such a feat.

The team was in great need of the All-Star break after dropping 11 of 16 games and seeing their American League West lead shrink to just a couple games. The repose was apparently well-spent, as the Rangers have charged into the second-half of the season.

They stunned the Cleveland Guardians on Friday with a late-innings barrage for a 12-4 comeback win and then shut their opponents out for a 2-0 Saturday afternoon victory. Texas might just be here to stay. All-Star catcher Jonah Heim certainly thinks so and explained why after the game.

“One through nine, we're dangerous,” he told Bally Sports Southwest. “I think we know that, and if we pass the baton and just go up there and have good at bats. And when we can do that, good things are going to happen.”

It is hard to argue with Heim. The Rangers lead the MLB in batting average, runs scored, RBIs and doubles. They are an undeniable powerhouse that has been feasting on pitching in 2023. The No. 9 hitter, Leody Taveras went 2-for-5 and drove in a run in the first game against Cleveland and is hitting .294 on the year. Their is truly no time to breathe when facing this lineup.

An offensively-minded catcher also adds a whole new element to a team. Jonah Heim is posting a .289/.345/.490 slash line with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs. He is not cooling off at all out of the break, going 4-for-6 with a dinger and four RBIs over the weekend so far.

As mentioned before, beating the Astros for the divisional title will take a colossal effort from this group. Though, it is probably time to say the exact opposite and give the Rangers their just due.