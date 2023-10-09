Corey Seager saw his MLB playoffs OBP absolutely skyrocket on Sunday versus the Baltimore Orioles. The Texas Rangers star, who projects to be an AL MVP finalist, drew five walks in Texas' 11-8 ALDS Game 2 victory. Seager's five walks were the most in a single game in MLB postseason history, per MLB on X (formerly Twitter).

Seager enjoyed a tremendous 2023 campaign. The slugger would probably win the MVP award in any other year, but Shohei Ohtani also happens to play in the American League. Nevertheless, the Rangers would not be where they are without Seager.

MLB playoffs: Rangers on verge of upsetting Orioles in ALDS

The Orioles earned the best record in the American League this season. As a result, they clinched a first-round bye. Some people around the MLB world have questioned whether or not the bye truly presents an advantage. Three of the four teams who earned first-round byes currently trail in their ALDS/NLDS series.

Regardless, the Rangers don't want to hear any excuses. They had to play a talented Tampa Bay Rays ball club in the AL Wild Card Series. Despite the Rays earning the AL's second best record in the regular season, the Rangers wasted no time and won the series.

Now Texas is on the verge of sweeping Baltimore. Texas leads the ALDS 2-0 after taking two games in Baltimore. The Rangers can finish the job at home in Game 3.

It will be interesting to see if the Orioles continue to pitch around Seager. The strategy hasn't worked so far as Texas' offense has not slowed down.