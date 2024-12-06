The Jacob Trouba era with the New York Rangers came to an official close on Friday afternoon, as he was sent to the Anaheim Ducks; New York received a fourth-round draft pick along with Urho Vaakanainen in return.

Shortly after the deal became official, Rangers general manager Chris Drury released a statement thanking Trouba for his contributions to New York and the team's success.

“I want to sincerely thank Jacob for his contributions to the Rangers and our community,” said Drury via the Rangers' official website. “Jacob has been an example on and off the ice for our organization and played a major role in our success over the last several years.

Since coming to New York five years ago, and serving as Captain for the last three seasons, he has demonstrated grit, toughness, and tremendous leadership and we can’t thank Jacob enough for everything he has done for the Rangers.”

Trouba now joins his third NHL team after having previously played for the Winnipeg Jets and Rangers.

Former Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba is now with the Anaheim Ducks

A native of Michigan, Trouba was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets, with whom he'd spend the first several years of his career.

After being unable to come to terms on a new contract with the Jets, he was traded to the Rangers in 2019 and soon signed a hefty seven-year, $56 million (AAV of $8 million) contract. The Rangers also gave Trouba their captaincy three years ago, a position that had been vacant since the trade of Ryan McDonagh to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018.

Trouba was awarded the Mark Messier Leadership Award after helping the Rangers win the President's Trophy last season in recognition of his “leadership qualities” and his extensive charitable activities. He also was the recipient of the Rod Gilbert “Mr. Ranger” Award in 2023.