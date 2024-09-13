The Texas Rangers are going to get a huge boost when Jacob deGrom makes his season debut on Friday. DeGrom has not pitched in the Major Leagues since April 28, 2023 after injuring his elbow and undergoing Tommy John surgery and is looking to show that he can still be one of the best pitchers in baseball when he is fully healthy.

This was deGrom's second Tommy John surgery. At age-36, it has been quite an ordeal getting back into Major League shape, so there is some skepticism about how effective he will be in his return.

Here are the three most important things to look for during the two-time Cy Young Award winner, four-time All-Star's return to the mound for the Rangers.

1. Jacob deGrom's Velocity

The most clear indicator of how well deGrom's elbow is feeling will be the amount of velocity he is able to get on his four-seam fastball. During a live batting practice session a month ago, deGrom was able to hit 99 mph. Throughout his career, deGrom has been known for his fastball and has consistently been able to reach 100 mph if he needs to.

It would be unrealistic to expect deGrom to set new career-highs in velocity or to look exactly like the pitcher he was before his second Tommy John surgery. However, if he can consistently reach the upper-90s with his fastball, that would be an excellent sign for the Rangers.

2. Jacob deGrom's Pitch count

While deGrom was effective during his four minor league rehab appearances, allowing just one earned run, four hits and one walk and striking out 14 in 10 2/3 innings, he did not pitch very deep into any of his starts. In deGrom's longest and last appearance, he went four innings but only threw 49 pitches despite being scheduled to throw 60.

It would be surprising if the Rangers let deGrom stay in Friday's game very long, especially because he was not stretched out very long during his rehab appearances. However, if he begins to tire quickly or is pulled earlier than expected despite pitching well, that could be cause for concern. A great target for deGrom would be to throw five innings and around 70 pitches.

3. Jacob deGrom's Slider

It is easy to look at fastball velocity as the biggest indicator of how healthy a pitcher's elbow is. However, for deGrom, what may be important is how well he is able to use his off-speed pitches, like his slider. During his last full season in 2019 when he won his second Cy Young award, deGrom threw his slider 32% of the time and opponents were hitting just .186 against it.

If deGrom is able to mix his slider in with his fastball effectively and can have the same movement he had before his second Tommy John surgery, that would go a long way in showing that a potential return to Cy Young-form is possible.