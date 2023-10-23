The Texas Rangers will play in Game 7 of the ALCS on Monday night at Minute Maid Park after grabbing a massive win on Sunday against the Houston Astros by a score of 9-2. Bruce Bochy's squad went into the top of the ninth with a 4-2 lead but managed to add five runs of insurance after Adolis Garcia slugged a line drive grand slam into the Crawford boxes in left field. That was a much-needed moment for the All-Star, who was 0 for 4 in the game with four strikeouts prior to that. He also managed to silence the Astros faithful who showered him in boos after the whole Bryan Abreu fiasco.

Following the massive victory, teammate Marcus Semien had nothing but praise for Garcia, who continues to step up in the big moments.

Via The Athletic:

“Just a crazy night for him, I’m sure, being booed all night, and then he connected,” Semien said. “I was waiting for him to connect all night because he was definitely swinging pretty hard.”

“I think he’s built for the big moment,” Semien said.

Garcia has been swinging it extremely well in these playoffs, slashing .277 with five home runs in 11 games. While he does strike out quite often, the outfielder is a big reason Texas is one win away from their first World Series in over 10 years.

Astros fans booing Garcia likely just added fuel to the fire, anyway. I mean, they didn't exactly have a valid reason to do so anyway considering Abreu is the one who plunked him.

We'll see if Adolis Garcia has some more heroics in Game 7.