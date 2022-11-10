By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Published 5 hours ago



The hot stove for MLB free agency is just beginning to heat up. With the Houston Astros officially being crowned as the World Series champions for the 2022 season, teams around the league are beginning to put together their plans for free agency and the offseason as a whole in their quest to win it all next season. If you are the Texas Rangers or a fan of the team, you have to love the latest update on star pitcher Jacob deGrom’s free agency.

deGrom is set to be one of the top pitchers on the free agent market this season, and he will likely command a massive deal despite availability concerns he has had throughout his career. Many teams are going to be interested in deGrom, but that doesn’t mean he will be interested in joining them. Luckily for the Rangers, it seems like deGrom has some interest in signing with them this offseason.

“Jacob deGrom has let the Rangers know he is interested in them (as well as presumably the Mets and perhaps others), but Carlos Rodon may be a better fit for Texas ultimately.” – Jon Heyman, New York Post

This would be a huge win for the Rangers if it ends up being true, as their starting rotation struggled mightily in the 2022 season. Adding a top tier starter like deGrom could be the key to making the Rangers a contender in the American League West next season.

Of course, there are some concerns with deGrom, but when he’s on the mound, there isn’t a starter better than him in the MLB. deGrom’s free agency will be quite interesting to keep an eye on, and it will be worth watching the Rangers’ free agency strategy, as they could emerge as a top suitor for the former Mets ace.